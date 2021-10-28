Submit on Thursday, October 28th, 2021 20:54

OHB System AG, a subsidiary of European space technology group OHB SE, is planning to develop and build a constellation of four relay satellites for U.S. company SpaceLink Corporation which will form part of a high-speed communications highway in space.

