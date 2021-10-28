Submit on Thursday, October 28th, 2021 20:54

Thales Alenia Space announced that it has signed a contract with PT Telkom Satelit Indonesia (Telkomsat), a subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom), to build HTS 113BT, a new High Throughput Satellite telecommunications satellite in C-band/Ku-Band from its orbital position at 113° East.

