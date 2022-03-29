Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Exolaunch to launch AlfaCrux aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-4 mission

Submit on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 20:13

University of Brasilia (UnB), a federal public university in Brazil, has awarded a contract to Exolaunch to launch its AlfaCrux satellite aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-4 mission.

Related posts:

  1. Lockheed Martin selects Kodiak Launch Complex for Athena launches
  2. Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Orbcomm OG2 (yet again)
  3. U.S. Air Force awards contract for new rideshare capability
  4. 24th Dragon capsule launched to ISS

This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at 8:13 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«