Exolaunch to launch AlfaCrux aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-4 mission
Submit on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 20:13
University of Brasilia (UnB), a federal public university in Brazil, has awarded a contract to Exolaunch to launch its AlfaCrux satellite aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-4 mission.
