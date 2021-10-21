Satellite News

Russian reconnaissance satellites crashes back to Earth

Thursday, October 21st, 2021

Russia’s recently launched reconnaissance satellite Kosmos 2551 has re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and burned up in a fireball seen by many observers in the American Midwest.

