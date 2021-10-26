Airbus, Air Liquide and ispace Europe set up EURO2MOON
Submit on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 21:29
Airbus Defence and Space, Air Liquide and ispace Europe have announced the joint creation of EURO2MOON. This non-profit organisation will be dedicated to promoting a better use of lunar natural resources, while accelerating the cis-lunar economy and federating industrial efforts across Europe.
